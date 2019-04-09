Lagos CP: We’re Working To Rescue Abducted Fire Service Boss, Others

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, says the security agencies are working to rescue the Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau, and others abducted last week.

He said this on Tuesday while briefing reporters at the end of the State Security Council Meeting chaired by the Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

Musibau and six others were abducted by gunmen on Saturday night at about 8pm on Iwoye Bridge along Itoikin-Epe Road.

The police commissioner allayed fears over the incident and gave assurance that all hands were on deck to ensure his safe return, as well as other victims.

“I confirm that there was an incident of kidnapping involving the State Director of Fire Service and all the security agencies in the state are working towards the safe release of the victims,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Habib Aruna.

He added, “For now, this is all I need to reveal about the kidnap but we are working to ensure their safe return.”

Muazu noted that the Police Command was working round the clock in collaboration with other security agencies to rescue the victims.

He was hopeful that there would be a positive result soon and insisted that he cannot give further details on the ongoing rescue operation.

The police commissioner added that the security agencies were working hard to rid the state of kidnapping, noting that residents have nothing to worry about.

“This present case does not mean that the spate of kidnapping has returned to Lagos,” he said, adding, “You knew when there used to be kidnapping in Lagos and the situation now.”

Muazu added, “I see this as a very unfortunate incident and I assure Lagosians that all the security agencies are putting their heads together to ensure we put a stop to this menace.”

He said the Council also extensively reviewed the security situation in the state since the last meeting was held.

The police commissioner informed reporters that the government, in partnership with all security agencies, was firming up the arrangement to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of government to the incoming administration.

He said, “Let me first say that we reviewed the security situation in Lagos State since the last Security Council Meeting till date and we have critically discussed the security issues arising in Lagos State.

“We also extensively discussed the security issues pertaining the handing over with the view to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of government in Lagos State.”