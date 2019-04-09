Lovren Returns For Liverpool, Porto Champions League Clash

Updated April 9, 2019
Porto’s Malian striker Moussa Marega (C) shoots past Liverpool’s Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (L) but has this shot saved during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg football match between Liverpool and FC Porto at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on April 9, 2019. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Dejan Lovren will make his first Liverpool start sine early January as Jurgen Klopp made three changes for his side’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg at home to Porto on Tuesday.

Croatian centre-back Lovren returns at the expense of Joel Matip, while James Milner deputises for the suspended Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also rewarded with a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday, with Georginio Wijnaldum dropping out.

Porto are also without two of their most experienced players through suspension as three-time Champions League winner Pepe and Mexican international midfielder Hector Herrera miss out.

Maxi Pereira and Danilo come into the side that beat Roma 3-1 after extra time in the last 16 to progress to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson (capt); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Porto (4-4-2)

Iker Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Eder Militao, Felipe, Alex Telles; Otavio, Danilo (capt), Oliver Torres, Jesus Corona; Francisco Soares, Moussa Marega

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

AFP



