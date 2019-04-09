Nigerians In UK Protest Killings In Zamfara

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom are protesting over the killings in Zamfara state.

The protesting Nigerians took their protest to the Nigerian High Commission where they presented a letter asking the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency there.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari urgently to come to the aid of the residents of the state, also ensure that killings and other criminal activities are stopped in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Government ordered the suspension of all mining activities in the state with immediate effect.

The directive was made known by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu at a press conference in Abuja.

The IGP revealed that all foreigners on mining sites have been asked to vacate their locations or risk their losing licenses.

See Photos Below: