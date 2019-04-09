Nine Police Officers Dismissed, Six Others Demoted For Misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed nine senior police officers and demoted six others for different cases of misconduct.

It also approved the severe punishment for five officers and serious reprimand for another five.

According to the commission, the decision was reached following the outcome of its fifth plenary meeting.

READ ALSO: Lagos CP: We’re Working To Rescue Abducted Fire Service Boss, Others

The meeting held in Abuja on March 26 and 27, and was presided over by the PSC Chairman and retired Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

The nine officers dismissed include Abdul Ahmed, a Superintendent of Police (SP) who would also be prosecuted, as well as Adamu Abare, another SP who also had his promotion from SP to CSP withdrawn before his dismissal.

Others are DSP Osondu Christian, DSP Samson Ahmidu, and DSP Pius Timiala, who would be prosecuted and whose promotion from DSP to SP was withdrawn.

Four ASPs – Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu, and Usman Dass, were also dismissed for various wrongdoings.

On the other hand, Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako were demoted from SP to DSP, while Gbenle Mathew, Tijani Saifullahi, Sadiq Idris and Alice Abbah were reduced from the rank of DSP to ASP.

One officer, CP Austin Agbonlahor, was, however, exonerated.

The commission asked the acting IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to give detailed information on the punishment awarded to other officers mentioned in the Police Investigation Reports involving SP Abare, with regards to irregularities in the conduct of the 2011 Recruitment Exercise.

It said it has conveyed its decisions to the police boss through a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, for implementation.