Police Confirm 21 Killed, Three Injured In Kajuru Attack

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed 21 people killed by armed bandits in Banono and Anguwan Aku communities in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the death figure in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that three other persons were injured during the attack which occurred on Monday in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sabo explained that the bandits invaded the villages in large numbers on motorbikes and started shooting sporadically while villagers scampered for safety.

He also confirmed that the assailants rustled about 50 cows during the invasion.

The command’s spokesman, however, said the police have deployed more personnel in the affected communities to restore calm and normalcy there.

He noted, “A combine Team of Police Mobile Force personnel, conventional policemen, soldiers, and local vigilantes were promptly mobilised to the area, who repelled the attack and evacuated both the dead and the injured ones to hospital.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing armed bandits.

He, therefore, appealed to the residents to provide the security agencies with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the assailants.

He also called for their support in addressing the security challenges in the area and the state in general.

Meanwhile, a resident who spoke to Channels TV said that the attackers wore military uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons.