Take Fight To Bandits’ Den, IGP Tells Police In Zamfara, Sokoto

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has challenged police personnel deployed in Zamfara and Sokoto to take the battle to bandits’ camp in the states.

He stated this while addressing the officers and men of both commands during a visit to Zamfara State on Tuesday.

The police boss asked the personnel to be on the offensive as well as ensure total reclamation and domination of all the public spaces occupied by the criminal and bring them to justice.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, said the visit was to enable the IGP to conduct an on-the-spot evaluation of operational and deployment strategies being put in place in both states.

The visit, according to the statement, readily affords Adamu ample opportunity to have a “one-on-one” interaction with officers and men on the ground.

In addition to boosting the morale of personnel, the visit will also help to galvanise local support for the police and other security forces deployed in the Operation Puff Adder.

The IGP later attended a town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

He commiserated with the community members, particularly those who lost their loved ones or incurred one loss or another as a result of the activities of the bandits.

The police boss, however, called on the people to support the security agencies with human intelligence and any relevant information that could aid the success of the operation.

On their part, the stakeholders commended the Federal Government for banning mining activities in their area.

They equally requested for increased deployment of policemen to their communities and requested that members of the Civilian Joint Task Force be allowed to join the police in tackling the menace of banditry in their communities.

Those present at the meeting included top government officials such as the Secretary to Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Muhammad, and the Chief of Staff of the government, Abdullahi Abdulkarim.

Also present were traditional rulers, local government chairmen, farmers’ association, Mityetti Allah, and religious leaders, among others,

Shortly after the meeting, the IGP departed Zamfara to Sokoto State in continuation of his mission.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, and some top police officers.