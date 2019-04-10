INEC To Conduct Post-Election Review In May, June 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed May and June 2019 to hold a Post-Election Review and debriefing exercise.

The exercise, according to INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, is in line with its existing practice.

Okoye noted that the evaluation would focus on the commission’s performance of key activities during the General Elections.

“The review will focus on the planning, organisation, conduct and coordination of the general elections, particularly on the following; Logistics, procurement and deployment of personnel and materials; Continuous Voter Registration and Collection of permanent voter’s cards; Legal environment of the elections, particularly the legal challenges experienced over nomination of candidates and conduct of elections.

“Processes of party registration, party primaries and nomination of candidates; Quality of ad hoc staff; Relationship between the Commission and diverse stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, civil society organizations, the media and development partners; and Quality of inclusivity of the elections, particularly regarding persons with disability, IDPs and gender balance,” he said.

He added that the commission will have two sets of activities, “internal reviews involving National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Electoral Officers, Collation and Returning Officers, as well as other key staff of the commission. And, review meetings with key stakeholders such as political parties, civil society organizations, security agencies, the media and development partners.”

Okoye noted that the commission had commenced work on a comprehensive report of the 2019 General Elections, and mandated its electoral institute to undertake detailed researches into various aspects of the elections.

He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the reviews will be relevant to electoral reforms, and prepare the electoral body for future elections.