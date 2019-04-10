Jubilation As Freed Fire Service Boss Resumes Work

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was jubilation in the air as the freed Fire Service boss, Rasaki Musibau, resumed work.

His colleagues were seen chanting songs of excitement as he went one after the other thanking people for their support while he was in captivity.

Mr. Musibau and six other people were abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers last Saturday at about 8 pm along the Iwoye bridge on Itokin-Epe road in Ikorodu.

Others abducted include Mufutau Adams, Funmilayo Adelumo, Asiogu Martha, and Lasisi Muka, as well as two other persons.

They were however released on Tuesday night unhurt by their Abductors.

