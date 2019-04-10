Lagos Fire Service Chief, Six Others Released – Police

The Lagos State fire service Director, Rasaki Musibau and six others have regained their freedom.

This is according to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkanah who confirmed the release of the men on Tuesday night in a statement.

The seven men were kidnapped on Saturday night along the Iwoye Bridge on Itokin-Epe road in Ikorodu.

“On 09/04/2019 at about 11.45pm the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and 6 others kidnapped on 06/04/19 at about 8.00pm, at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu were released unhurt by their Abductors. The Victims have since reunited with their families.”

He also stated that following the instructions by the commissioner of police in Lagos, Zubairu Muazu, that the force was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims were rescued unhurt, security has been beefed up to forestall future occurrence.

“The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums. Water-Tight security measures are emplaced across the State to forestall future occurrence.