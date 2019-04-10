Many Feared Dead, Houses And Vehicles Destroyed As Bandits Attack Katsina

There are fears that many people have been killed, while several shops, houses, and vehicles have been destroyed following an attack by bandits at Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident in a phone interview, put the figure of the victims at 10.

He said of the 10 killed, six are members of the civilian JTF and the remaining four are the bandits.

He also said that officers of the command have been able to retrieve six of the ten corpses so far.

However, a source in the local government said the attack was launched at about 4 a.m on Tuesday by the bandits, allegedly dressed in military uniform and armed with AK47 rifles and machetes, shooting sporadically.

The source said: “The attackers stormed Sabuwa and they were shooting indiscriminately and everybody started running into the bush. They killed 18 people and injured a few others. Some of the bandits were wearing military uniforms. I saw them from where I was hiding.”

He said the police arrived the scene after the bandits had fled into the bush, adding that: “Instead of pursuing the bandits who ran into the bush, they just turned back to their divisional state.”

The source, however, urged security agencies to reinforce their presence in the local government with the aim of stopping further attacks and fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.