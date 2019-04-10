May Wants Brexit Deal Done ‘As Soon As Possible’

Updated April 10, 2019
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at The Europa Building at The European Parliament in Brussels on April 10, 2019. Aris Oikonomou / AFP

 

Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Wednesday she wanted Britain to leave the European Union “as soon as possible”, even as she arrived at a Brussels summit to ask fellow leaders to delay Brexit.

“I’ve asked for an extension to June 30 but what is important is that any extension enables us to leave at the point at which we ratify the withdrawal agreement, so we could leave on May 22 and start to build our brighter future,” she said.

