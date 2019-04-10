NAF Destroys Bandits’ Camps In Zamfara

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigerian Airforce has destroyed about eight camps and neutralized scores of armed bandits in Zamfara state.

In a statement by its Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the intensified strikes by the Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has recorded success, which has led to some of the bandits fleeing towards the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic‪.

He further stated that the wave of coordinated air offensives on bandits’ hideouts has given room for surface forces to engage in mop-up operations.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), 9 April 2019, the ATF conducted waves of attacks against several targets. The first wave struck 3 armed bandits locations within Sububu Forest as well as another camp in Kagara Forest. Targets attacked in the second wave were notable armed bandits’ hideouts at Kamarawa, Kunduma and Tsamare Hill, while the third wave focused on armed bandits’ hideouts in Doumborou.

“The ATF also provided close air support‪ to surface forces of Sector 2 to enable them move into the attacked areas to mop-up the fleeing survivors and recover their weapons. So in all, the ATF degraded 8 camps and neutralized scores of armed bandits.”

READ ALSO: NAF Destroys Logistics Base, Neutralises Dozens Of Armed Bandits In Zamfara

The spokesman also revealed that the ATF is making efforts to prevent the bandits from escaping through the Southern part of Niger Republic.

“Reports indicate that, as a result of the air strikes, ‪some of the bandits are fleeing towards the border between Nigeria and the Niger Republic‪. Accordingly, the ATF is liaising with relevant authorities to ensure that the bandits are prevented from escaping through the Southern part of Niger Republic.”