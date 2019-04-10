Sultan Of Sokoto Pledges Full Support To End Armed Banditry

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has pledged to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in ending armed banditry and other criminalities in the North.

He gave the assurance to the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, during a courtesy visit by the IGP, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Deputy Governor, Mannir Dan’iya and other top Police Officers and Government functionaries.

The support came as a comprehensive boost to the police boss, as quoted in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

According to the statement, the Sultan promised to use the forum of Northern Traditional Rulers to rally support of all the Traditional Rulers from Northern Nigeria to fight armed banditry and other crimes in the region.

The Sultan also embraced the idea of community policing and partnership by the IGP to combat crime.

Thereafter, the IGP paid a visit to the Police Headquarters in Sokoto and charged them to up the ante in the fight against armed banditry and other crimes in the State.