Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack In Damaturu, Recover Arms

Troops of sector two, Operation Lafiya Dole has foiled an attempted attack in Damaturu, Yobe State by Boko Haram Terrorists on Tuesday evening.

The troops who acted on credible information ambushed the insurgents few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Njoka Irabor in a statement, said that several arms and ammunition were recovered from the insurgents.

“Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, Tuesday the 9th of April 2019.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.”

READ ALSO: Air Force Kills ISWAP Fighters, Destroys Hideout In Borno

The Army spokesman stated that; two Gun Trucks, two Anti-Aircraft Guns, four AK 47 Rifles, 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO), one General Purpose Machine Gun and one 60 Millimetre Mortar were recovered from the terrorists.

He stressed that the troops are in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and mop up exercise is ongoing.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops and the well-coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Troops have embarked on the hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, also, mop up/combing of the general area is ongoing.”

See photos of the recovered arms and ammunition: