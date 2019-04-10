US Asks UN To Recognize Guaido As Venezuela’s Leader
US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday asked the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, telling the Security Council: “Nicolas Maduro must go.”
Washington will present a draft resolution to the Security Council aimed at recognizing Guaido and appointing his representative as the ambassador to the world body, Pence told the council.
AFP
