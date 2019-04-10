US Asks UN To Recognize Guaido As Venezuela’s Leader

Channels Television  
Updated April 10, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared acting president Juan Guaido delivers a speech during the Venezuela Oil Industry Forum in Caracas on February 15, 2019.  Juan BARRETO / AFP

 

 

US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday asked the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, telling the Security Council: “Nicolas Maduro must go.”

READ ALSO: Minister Resigns In Japan After Controversial Comments

Washington will present a draft resolution to the Security Council aimed at recognizing Guaido and appointing his representative as the ambassador to the world body, Pence told the council.

AFP



More on World News

Theresa May Regrets British Role In 1919 India Amritsar Massacre

Macron Insists Long Brexit Delay Not ‘Decided’

Norway To Ban Fur Farms By 2025

Khashoggi’s Family Denies Settlement With Saudi Govt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV