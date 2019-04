BREAKING: Israeli Spacecraft Crashes During Moon Landing

Israel’s attempt at a moon landing failed at the last minute Thursday when the craft suffered an engine¬†failure as it prepared to land and apparently crashed onto the lunar surface.

“We didn’t make it, but we definitely tried,” project originator and major backer Morris Kahn said in a live videocast from mission control near Tel Aviv.

“The spacecraft Beresheet did not successfully complete its landing on the moon,” an onscreen message said.