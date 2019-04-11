Killings: Zamfara State Council Of Chiefs Deny Assisting Bandits

The chairman Zamfara state council of chiefs and emir of Zamfara, Attahiru Muhammad has refuted the accusation made by Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali claiming that members of the council have been conniving with bandits in the state.

Attahiru Muhammad refuted the minister’s claim on Thursday in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, through Emir of Bungudu Alhaji Hassan Danfulani.

He said the council had noted with grave concern the deteriorating security situation in zamfara state and said members of the council have been very active and close partners in the fight to end banditry in the state.

The traditional rulers met on Thursday to discuss the security situation in the state and made their stands known to the public on the accusation made by the Defence Minister.

Emir of Bungudu Alhaji Hassan Danfulani strongly accused Dan Ali of tarnishing the status of traditional rulers in the state and asked the minister to withdraw the accusation which the emir described as baseless.

He went further to reiterate the resilience of traditional rulers in the state with regards to assisting security agencies by providing information about locations, routes, and names of persons engaged in such criminal activities and commended the effort of the federal government in its crusade against banditry in the state.

The council stressed that there will be consequences if the minister does not withdraw his accusation against them.