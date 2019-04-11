Suspected Ritualists Kill 50-Year-Old Woman In Ondo

The town of Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been thrown into mourning after suspected ritualists killed a 50-year-old woman simply called “Iya Dunsi”.

Channels Television gathered on Thursday that the victim was a popular palm oil trader in the community.

Her remains were found about 100 metres from her house.

Confirming the incident, the Police Area Commander in Ikare-Akoko Area Command, Razak Rauf, said the criminals would not have a place under his command.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph, also confirmed the killing to Channels Television.

He disclosed that the woman was coming from the Northern part of the country where she had gone to buy some goods.

Joseph added that she had arrived at the community in the early hours of Wednesday morning before she was killed by the criminals.

He, however, noted that the police have commenced an investigation into the killing and to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice.

In 2018, three cases of ritual killings were recorded in Ikare-Akoko.