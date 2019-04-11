Video: Marafa Offers Saraki New Wife Following Approval Of N10bn Intervention Fund

Senator Kabir Marafa, the lawmaker representing Zamfara central, has offered Senate President Bukola Saraki another wife, following the approval of the N10bn Intervention Fund for Zamfara State.

Marafa made the offer while thanking his colleagues for approving the fund aimed at tackling insecurity within the state.

The parliamentarian on Thursday said there is room for another wife in Saraki’s house because every time he visits, he believes the Senate President’s house “is grossly underutilized.”

He said, “I have a mounting order from my constituents to thank you for the efforts we all collectively put in addressing the plight of the people of Zamfara state.”

“Mr. President, I want to thank you specifically. A lady in my constituency said I should tell you specifically that she has never seen you hit the gavel the way you did yesterday and I should tell you that when you commence your sabbatical, that she has offered herself to marry you if you so wish.

“I told her to wait until we see facts and figures in the 2019 budget. With respect and apology to Madam at home but from where I come, you are allowed up to four wives. So madam should please keep space because anytime I sit at home and look at the size of the house, I feel it is grossly underutilized.” he said.

Marafa also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the security situation of the state.

The Senate President in reaction to Marafa’s statement and gesture thanked all the lawmakers who contributed to the debate on the insecurity situation in the state and a made case for approval of the funds.