AFCON 2019: Nigeria Gets ‘Comfortable’ Group As Cameroon Faces Four-Times Winners Ghana

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been handed what some have termed a comfortable group at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after being drawn against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

The group is seen by some analysts as comfortable, in that Madagascar and Burundi are debutants at the AFCON, hence the Eagles are expected to get an edge over these teams based on experience.

Though Madagascar was actually the first to qualify for the 2019 AFCON with two games to spare, Nigeria has won the competition three times and the Eagles will be making their 18th appearance at the AFCON.

Meanwhile, Africa Cup of Nations host, Egypt, winner of the competition a record seven times, was grouped with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe at a spectacular draw ceremony held in Giza on Friday.

Group F in the 24-team tournament brought together the second and third most successful sides in its history.

Cameroon, who won their fifth continental crown last time and were originally set to host the competition, will face four-time winners Ghana.

Group D has been dubbed by some as the group of death, it has three former winners, Morocco, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, as well as Namibia in it.

Below is the full draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as made in Cairo on Friday:

FINALLY! #TotalAFCON2019 groups are here! 👊 Which is the most exciting group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LNeByDBlsn — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

Notes:

— Top two finishers in each group and four best third-place teams qualify for the second round

— Tournament starts on June 21 and ends on July 19

— Six venues will be used: three in Cairo and one each in Alexandria, Ismailia, and Suez