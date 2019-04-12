BREAKING! ICC Arrest Warrant: Sudanese Military Says It ‘Will Not Extradite’ Ousted President

Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and war crimes, will not be extradited, the country’s new military rulers said Friday.

“The president is currently in custody,” the head of the military council’s political committee, Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin, told a news conference.

“We as a military council, we will not deliver the president abroad during our period” in office, Abdin said when asked about the ICC arrest warrant.

AFP