Sudan’s New Military Council Chief Steps Down

Updated April 12, 2019
A grab from a live broadcast of Sudan TV shows Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf delivering a speech in Khartoum on April 12, 2019, announcing he is stepping down in favour of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman to succeed him.  Sudan TV / AFP

 

Sudan’s military council chief General Awad Ibn Ouf announced Friday he was stepping down, just a day after he was sworn in following the ouster of veteran president Omar al-Bashir.

“I hereby announce my resignation as head of the Transitional Military Council and the appointment of the person, in whose experience and suitability I trust to bring this ship to a safe shore,” Ibn Ouf said on state television.

“I announce the selection of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman to succeed me as president of the military council.”

Ibn Ouf also said that before stepping down he had fired his deputy in the council Lieutenant General Kamal Abdelmarouf.



