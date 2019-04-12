Sudan’s New Military Council Chief Steps Down

Sudan’s military council chief General Awad Ibn Ouf announced Friday he was stepping down, just a day after he was sworn in following the ouster of veteran president Omar al-Bashir.

“I hereby announce my resignation as head of the Transitional Military Council and the appointment of the person, in whose experience and suitability I trust to bring this ship to a safe shore,” Ibn Ouf said on state television.

“I announce the selection of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman to succeed me as president of the military council.”

READ ALSO: Sudan Military Council Appeals For Aid To Tackle Economic Crisis

Ibn Ouf also said that before stepping down he had fired his deputy in the council Lieutenant General Kamal Abdelmarouf.