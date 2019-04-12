Edo Govt Assures Justice For 12-Year-Old Allegedly Defiled By Community Leader

The Edo State Government has vowed to serve justice for a 12-year-old girl alleged to have been defiled by a community leader.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development said the move is necessary to protect the children’s rights and prevent a reoccurrence of such.

Channels Television learnt that minor was allegedly defiled by the Odionwere of Jatto Street in Oregbeni Quarters.

The 34-year-old defendant, Goddey Jatto, appeared at the Evbouriaria Magistrate Court over the case involving the minor.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Inspector Thomas Ojo, the victim was accosted, taken to the bush behind a fish-pond in the area and defiled by Jatto on January 22, 2019.

Narrating her ordeal to the court, the victim stated that the accused gave allegedly gave her N200 after committing the offence.

“While I was waiting for my mother at the shop, I decided to go to a neighbour to help me call my mother on phone.

“Before I could get to the neighbour’s house, I changed my mind and turned back because I did not want to upset my mother. As I was returning to the shop, Jatto called me to help him take a book to his wife and I refused because I do not want my mother to get to the shop and not meet me there.

“He insisted and as I walked close to him, he held my hand, closed my mouth with his other hand and dragged me to the back of his house by the fish-pond,” she said.

On her part, the victim’s mother said the defendant was initially released at Oregbeni Police Station and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) pressurised her to settle but she refused.

She explained that officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development gave her the assurance that justice will prevail on the matter as the government was keen on protecting children.

Defense counsel’s bail application was vehemently opposed by the prosecution to avoid potential distraction that could scuttle the case.

The case was adjourned to May 2, 2019, for accelerated hearing.