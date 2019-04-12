Five Robbery Attacks Foiled, 12 People Rescued In March – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government says the Anti-Crime Outfit in the state, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) foiled five robbery attacks in the month of March.

According to a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, the RRS also rescued 12 people in different parts of the state.

The government attributed the success to the expansion of security patrol and operations across the metropolis.

In the outfit’s report for the month of March, RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, explained that the unrelenting efforts of the officers and men of the anti-crime squad have led to a reduction in armed robbery rate in Lagos within the past few months.

Disu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, added that the continued collaboration of the squad with other security agencies to enforce law and order in every nook and cranny of the metropolis has resulted in the improvement of security of lives and properties.

He disclosed that such partnership aided the foiling of an armed attack by a gang of robbers on residents of Anifowoshe Street, Ilasamaja and Olaoye Estate, Alagbado on March 17 and 23 respectively.

The RRS commander stressed that motorised patrol and monitoring had since been intensified in those areas.

He said, “On 17th of March 2019, there was a distress call from the controller notifying officers about a robbery operation at Anifowoshe Street, Ilasamaja. In a swift response, RRS operatives and other law enforcement agents raced to the scene to foil the attack as the robbers took to their heels.”

“On 23rd of March 2019, another distress call about a robbery incident at AIT area of Alagbado, Lagos was received. The RRS patrol vehicle swiftly responded to foil the attack by the armed robbers who then took to their heels”, he added.

On other life-saving activities of the regiment, Disu said the squad participated actively in the rescue of 20 fire and 15 accident victims and quelled a public disturbance in the month under review.

He revealed that as part of strategies to enhance its operations in Lagos, all RRS operatives have been instructed to ensure timely response to all distress calls received on the state’s toll-free lines.