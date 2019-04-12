Governor Abubakar, Bauchi APC File Petition At Election Tribunal

Governor Mohammad Abubakar of Bauchi State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have filed a petition challenging the result of the governorship election which held in the state.

The move comes two weeks after the governor accepted defeat by congratulating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Bala Mohammadu, for winning the keenly contested poll.

The suit was filed by the state chapter of the APC at the Tribunal at 12.30pm on Friday.

Leading party faithful to submit the petition at the tribunal sitting at the High court complex in Bauchi, APC Chairman, Uba Nana said justice should be served in the matter.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Governor Congratulates PDP’s Bala Mohammed

“This is a petition that is challenging the governorship election. So the APC has filed a petition challenging that election.

“When you talk of a petition, (it involves) both the party and the subject concerned, that is the candidate. So all hands must be on deck,” Nana stated.

The state tribunal has received 30 petitions challenging governorship, state and national assembly elections recently held in the state.