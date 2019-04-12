Photos: Spectacular Moment Pope Francis Kneels To Kiss The Feet Of Rival South Sudan Leaders

Onlookers were stunned on Thursday when Pope Francis knelt and kissed the feet of South Sudan’s rival leaders in an amazing act of humility aimed at promoting peace and to encourage unity among Africa countries torn by war.

The Popes gesture cames at the close of a two-day retreat in the Vatican for the African leaders.

Pope Francis asked South Sudan’s President and opposition leader to proceed with the peace agreement despite growing tension.

Those present observed with amazement as the 82-year-old pope, who suffers from chronic leg pain, knelt with difficulty to kiss the shoes of the leaders and some other persons in the room. He was gently assisted by his aides.

For many, the Pope’s gesture was a first especially to political leaders, even though he usually holds a ritual washing of the feet with prisoners on Holy Thursday.

Below are some photos from the rather extraordinary moment.