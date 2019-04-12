Supreme Court Judgment Is A Vindication Of Our Party, Rivers Citizens – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that Thursday’s concluding judgment by the Supreme Court, which categorically ended the APC’s bid to overturn the governorship, national and state assembly elections in Rivers, has finally vindicated the PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of the state.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that the Supreme Court’s judgment has brought respite to Nigerians.

“The resoluteness of the Supreme Court in upholding justice and resisting manipulations by APC leaders to revisit the issue of APC flawed primaries in the state, which were lawfully annulled by the lower courts, has brought respite to Nigerians and further restored their confidence in the institution of the judiciary. The spontaneous public jubilation that trailed the concluding judgment attests to this.

“The judgment signifies the final triumph of the will of the people over the manipulative forces in APC, who have been deploying all manner of underhand dealings and violence, in their desperation to forcefully take over the control of the state.”

The party said that the verdict is an affirmation that evil may thrive for a moment but “truth, justice and the will of the people will always prevail”.

The PDP also expressed confidence that just as the will of the people of Rivers state has been preserved, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious at the tribunal.