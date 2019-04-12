We’ve Been Making Efforts To Determine The Exact Number Of Out-Of-School Children – FG

The Federal Government says it is making efforts to determine the exact number of children that are out of school nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, disclosed this on Friday while addressing a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He noted that the current administration is committed to addressing the conflicting figures of out-of-school children in the country, ranging from 10 -13 million.

“In the last four years, swe have been making efforts to determine the exact number of out-of-school children.

“As I said earlier, we acknowledge that the issue has constituted a stumbling block in terms of planning for the out-of-school children nationwide and for the global reporting on the phenomenon,” he stated.

Echono, however, said that the Federal Government its relevant agencies like the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the National Population Commission (NPC), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is to unravel the actual figures of the affected children.

He noted that the figures will enable the government to effectively plan well for them.