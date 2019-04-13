Pogba Scores Brace To Hand Man United Tense Victory Over West Ham

Two converted penalties by Paul Pogba on Saturday gave Manchester United a tense victory against an excellent West Ham side.

Pogba scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season’s campaign against the Hammers on Saturday after he successfully converted a first-half penalty kick.

Robert Snodgrass had brought down Juan Mata in the box at about the 18th minute, and Pogba did justice to the free shot, to give the Red Devils an early lead.

The French International went on to score his brace of the game in the 80th minute, again from the penalty spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys would go on to win the match 2-1, earning a valuable three points to keep hopes alive for a spot in the top-four.

Below are the English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brighton 0 Bournemouth 5 (Gosling 33, Fraser 55, Brooks 74, Wilson 82, Stanislas 90+2)

Burnley 2 (Wood 31, 90+2) Cardiff 0

Fulham 2 (Cairney 46, Babel 69) Everton 0

Southampton 3 (Redmond 2, 30, Long 71) Wolves 1 (Boly 28)

Tottenham 4 (Wanyama 24, Lucas Moura 27, 87, 90+3) Huddersfield 0

Manchester United 2 (Pogba 19-pen, 80-pen) West Ham 1 (Anderson 49)

Playing Sunday

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1305 GMT), Liverpool v Chelsea (1530 GMT)

Monday

Watford v Arsenal (1900 GMT)

Played Friday

Leicester 0 Newcastle 1 (Perez 32)