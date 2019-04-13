Rivers Supplementary Election: Voting Ends, Collation Begins In Four Affected LGAs

Voting has ended across the four Local Government Areas where rescheduled constituency polls held in Rivers state.

The re-run election process which held in Abua/Odua, Ahoada West, Gokana, And Opobo/Nkoro is expected to be concluded on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Currently, materials have been moved to INEC Centres for collation exercise to begin.

The election in the four affected LGAs were for various reasons, rescheduled by INEC.

In Ahoada West, elections in 47 Polling Units were declared inconclusive due to the margin of lead. While in Abua/Odua, election materials were not deployed, and polls failed to hold.