Rivers Supplementary Election: Voting Ends, Collation Begins In Four Affected LGAs

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2019

INEC To Resume Collation, Announcement Of Rivers Results In April

 

Voting has ended across the four Local Government Areas where rescheduled constituency polls held in Rivers state.

The re-run election process which held in Abua/Odua, Ahoada West, Gokana, And Opobo/Nkoro is expected to be concluded on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Voting Commences in Rivers Supplementary Elections

Currently, materials have been moved to INEC Centres for collation exercise to begin.

The election in the four affected LGAs were for various reasons, rescheduled by INEC.

In Ahoada West, elections in 47 Polling Units were declared inconclusive due to the margin of lead. While in Abua/Odua, election materials were not deployed, and polls failed to hold.



More on Headlines

Cameroonian Citizenship: The APC’s Position Is Pedestrian And Shows Desperation – Atiku

Buhari Seeks Regional Cooperation, Asks Leaders To Curb Illegal Flow Of Arms

Many Feared Killed, Houses Torched In Fresh Taraba Violence

PHOTOS: Voting Commences in Rivers Supplementary Elections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV