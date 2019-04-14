Chibok: We Will Never Give Up On Our Missing Daughters – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance that his administration will not give up on the remaining girls still in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said this in a series of tweets on Sunday on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the abduction of the schoolgirls by the insurgents in Chibok community in Borno State in April 2014.

The President noted that while 107 of them have returned, he insisted that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts in securing the release of the remaining girls and Leah Sharibu, as well as other Nigerians in captivity.

He stressed that he had promised to ensure that all the remaining girls were back and reunited with their families, adding that he was committed to fulfilling his pledge.

President Buhari said thousands of captives had been rescued by the nation’s security forces in the last four years and they would not relent until everyone held captive was freed.

He further congratulated the young women rescued from the terrorists on the successes they have recorded in their various endeavours.

He also praised them for their courage and determination to defy the evil ideology of the insurgents by continuing to pursue their education.

Read the President’s tweets below:

Today marks five years since the abduction of our Chibok daughters. We have succeeded in bringing back 107 of them, but we will not rest until all the remaining girls are back and reunited with their families. I made this promise when I became President, and I will keep it. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 14, 2019

We will never give up on our missing daughters, including Leah Sharibu; and all the other people held hostage by Boko Haram. In the last four years our security agencies have successfully rescued thousands of captives, and they will not relent until every captive is free. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 14, 2019

It gladdens our hearts to see the progress being made by the young women rescued from Boko Haram. We celebrate their courage & determination to defy the evil ideology of the terrorists, by continuing to pursue their education. There is no doubt that the world is inspired by them. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 14, 2019