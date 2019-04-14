Chibok: We Will Never Give Up On Our Missing Daughters – Buhari

Channels Television  
Updated April 14, 2019

Chibok: We Will Never Give Up On Our Missing Daughters – Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance that his administration will not give up on the remaining girls still in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said this in a series of tweets on Sunday on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the abduction of the schoolgirls by the insurgents in Chibok community in Borno State in April 2014.

The President noted that while 107 of them have returned, he insisted that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts in securing the release of the remaining girls and Leah Sharibu, as well as other Nigerians in captivity.

READ ALSOBBOG Marks 5th Anniversary Of Chibok Abduction, Demands Release Of Remaining Girls

He stressed that he had promised to ensure that all the remaining girls were back and reunited with their families, adding that he was committed to fulfilling his pledge.

President Buhari said thousands of captives had been rescued by the nation’s security forces in the last four years and they would not relent until everyone held captive was freed.

He further congratulated the young women rescued from the terrorists on the successes they have recorded in their various endeavours.

He also praised them for their courage and determination to defy the evil ideology of the insurgents by continuing to pursue their education.

Read the President’s tweets below:



More on Headlines

BBOG Marks 5th Anniversary Of Chibok Abduction, Demands Release Of Remaining Girls

SERAP Asks Buhari, Governors To Account For Security Votes Between 2011 – 2019

Cameroonian Citizenship: The APC’s Position Is Pedestrian And Shows Desperation – Atiku

Rivers Supplementary Election: Voting Ends, Collation Begins In Four Affected LGAs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV