Monaco’s Jovetic Suffers Knee Injury, Out For Season

Updated April 14, 2019
Monaco’s Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic (top) jumps above Reims’ French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during a French L1 football match at the “Louis II Stadium” in Monaco on April 13, 2019. VALERY HACHE / AFP

 

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic has been ruled out until the end of the season with a left knee injury suffered in Saturday’s game against Reims.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan player will require surgery.

“Stevan Jovetic suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” the Ligue 1 strugglers said in a statement on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Montenegrin international has only scored two goals in an injury-ravaged campaign.

Monaco sit 16th in the French top-flight table, but seven points clear of the relegation playoff place.

AFP



