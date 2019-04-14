Monaco’s Jovetic Suffers Knee Injury, Out For Season

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic has been ruled out until the end of the season with a left knee injury suffered in Saturday’s game against Reims.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan player will require surgery.

“Stevan Jovetic suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” the Ligue 1 strugglers said in a statement on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Coman’s Brace Reclaims Bundesliga Lead For Bayern

The 29-year-old Montenegrin international has only scored two goals in an injury-ravaged campaign.

Monaco sit 16th in the French top-flight table, but seven points clear of the relegation playoff place.

AFP