Police Arrest Officers, Declare Inspector Wanted Over Shooting Of Youths In Apapa

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five members of the Trinity Police Station allegedly involved in the shooting of two youths in the Olodi Apapa area of the state.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the officers are being detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Mu’azu, while an Inspector of Police has been declared wanted in connection with the incident.

One of the victims, 20-year old Ada Ifeanyi reportedly died on the spot, while her friend 32-year old Emmanuel Okomafuwa is receiving treatment from the injuries he suffered as a result of the shooting.

Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters Ikeja.

The statement further adds that, “Their Rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by Ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in conventional Court for Murder.

READ ALSO: Many Feared Killed, Houses Torched In Fresh Taraba Violence

“The Policemen arrested are (1) Inspector Adamu Usman (2) Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye (3) Sergeant Kashim Tijani (4) Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and (5) Sergeant Paul Adeoye while Inspector Dania Ojo who escaped immediately after the shooting incident is declared wanted by the Command.

“Lagos State Police Command condemned in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by few ‘bad eggs ‘ in the Command, who are bend towards denting the image and reputation of the Nation’s Police Force. The Command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the force of these criminal elements.

“Those involved in extrajudicial killings and abuse of power are promptly identified, isolated, tried through internal disciplinary proceedings, dismissed from service and prosecuted in conventional Courts.

“Within the last month, Lagos State Police Command has dismissed four Policemen for abuse of power and conducts unbecoming of Police Officers and awarded the various degree of punishments to 41 others”.

The command noted that four dismissed Policemen were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody. “Our collective resolve in building a more humane, professional, dedicated, courageous and people-oriented Police Force is a task that must be done and together we can make it a reality.

“The Commissioner of Police extends the Command’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ada Ifeanyi and promised to foot the medical bills of Emmanuel Akomafuwa.

“The CP calls for calm as the Command will leave no stone untouched in ensuring that Justice prevails”.