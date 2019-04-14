Police Engage Suspected Kidnappers On Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Kill Nine

Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have killed nine suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the success followed a serious exchange of gunfire between police operatives and heavily armed bandits at the Akilbu Forest along the road.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Three Suspects Involved In Kidnap Of Channels TV’s Staff

The police spokesman added that two of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

However, one of the police operatives sustained gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mr Mba said the police operatives recovered six Ak 47 Rifles, one Pump Action Gun, 1,206 rounds of Ak 47 Ammunition, seven magazines, 28 cartridges, and 158 expended shells from the bandits during the operation.

He noted that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who launched the operation recently, commended the police team for the success recorded.

He was also pleased with the progress made so far in the fight against kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the country.

The IGP gave assurance that the war against banditry would be won soon and sought the support of Nigerians for the police and other security agencies.