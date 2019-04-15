UNESCO Pledges To Support France In Saving, Restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral

The United Nations’ cultural agency said Monday that it “stood at France’s side to save and restore” Notre-Dame cathedral, “a priceless heritage” which erupted in flames earlier in the afternoon.

Audrey Azoulay, secretary general of UNESCO, said the agency was monitoring the effort to put out the blaze, which consumed the iconic church’s spire as flames spread across the roof.

Notre-Dame was added to UNESCO’s world heritage list in 1991, Azoulay added in a tweet.

AFP