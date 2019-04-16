AGF Assures Federal Workers Of Promotion Arrears Payment

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, has reassured civil servants in the country of the continued payment of promotion arrears owed Federal workers.

He gave the assurance recently when he received the National Executive of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Abuja.

The nation’s treasurer revealed that the President had directed that N10 billion be set aside monthly, commencing from May 2017 to offset backlog of Promotion Arrears.

He said the office of the AGF, thereafter, inaugurated an in-house committee to verify MDAs’ claims and submissions.

“The committee has saved over N37 billion from misapplications, paddings, mistakes and non-compliance by MDAs to the agreed template,” Idris was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday by the OAGF’s Head of Press and Publicity, Oise Johnson.

He added, “So far, the committee has paid out the sum of N42 billion out of the N55 billion released, leaving an outstanding of N13 billion in cash while a total of N35 billion is yet to be released to the office”.

The AGF promised to bring the concerns of the association to the notice of the Minister of Finance, as well as dialogue with the Director General of the Budget Office.

He explained that this was to ensure that the government continues to keep its part of the agreement reached with the association in order to ensure industrial harmony.

The nation’s treasurer also the leadership of the association for their understanding and support in the implementation of government’s plans and programmes, saying without industrial harmony no meaningful development can be achieved.

Speaking on behalf of the ASCSN National President, the Vice President of the association, Bola Innocent, praised the AGF for displaying professionalism in managing the nation’s treasury.