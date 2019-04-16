PHOTOS: Abuja Indigenes Protest At National Assembly Over Alleged Killings

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, under the aegis of Coalition of FCT Indigenous Groups, have continued to protest alleged killings of their people by the Nigerian Army.

The indigenes took to the National Assembly complex on Tuesday to vent their displeasure, calling on the lawmakers to help address the issues from further escalation.

Although, no lawmaker addressed the protesters; instead, security details shut the gate at the entrance of the legislative building, causing a disruption of vehicular movement in and out of the assembly.

The group had staged an earlier protest on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the National Assembly and forwarded a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, alleging that their properties were being stolen.

They also claimed that their lands were being acquired and farm crops being destroyed by ‘invaders’.

