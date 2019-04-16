Senate Passes Power Sector Reform Act Amendment Bill

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development, and Metallurgy, during plenary on Tuesday.

The report was presented by the committee chairman and lawmaker representing Abia-South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The billed was thereafter read and passed for the third time.

The lawmakers also considered reports on two other bills – Chemical Weapons (Prohibition) Bill, 2019, and the National Board for Technical Education (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019.

Committee Chairman on Science and Technology, Senator Barau Jibrin, and that of Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Barau Jibrin, presented the bills respectively.

Both bills were also read and passed for the third time.