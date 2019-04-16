‘Shine Your Eyes Well,’ Canada Rejects Report Of Requesting One Million Migrants

The Canadian government has condemned the report that it is requesting one million Nigerians to relocate to the country.

The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria faulted the report in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

This followed the emergence of the report titled, “Canada’s Prime Minister begs Nigeria President for one million immigrants” which left many Nigerians asking a series of questions.

In its reaction, the Canadian embassy urged Nigerians not to fall for the report, saying it was too good to be true.

It, however, directed Nigerians to its website for authentic information about travelling to Canada.

The embassy disclosed that no fewer than 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017.

It explained that the figure was almost double the number of the permanent residency approved in the year prior, stressing that Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries.

Read the tweets below:

If you’ve seen this link on your social media timeline, don’t fall for it. This story is not true. For REAL information about travelling to Canada, go to https://t.co/nvOkvSQzt4. pic.twitter.com/ct2CIqaj05 — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) April 16, 2019

Over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017, which is almost double the number from the year prior. Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries. — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) April 16, 2019

If you see a story online about moving to Canada that seems too good to be true – shine your eyes well-well o!!! @PremiumTimesng @MobilePunch @vanguardngrnews @daily_trust @HOTFMNIGERIA — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) April 16, 2019

Read some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Oh, just when i thought my dream was about to come through — Obiageli (@obiagelli) April 16, 2019

But incase una need boys eh, I’m a professional salesman and a Petroleum Engineer with lots of experience to offer🌚 — king Emmanuel 🇳🇬 (@EngrEmmanueel) April 16, 2019

Lol Canada why? I am already making plans to come over — WickedResponses (@WickedResponses) April 16, 2019

Why you go break my heart like this — CHEN FU 🐼 🐻 (@hybrawhym) April 16, 2019

They will still carry only me oo — ADENIRAN FORTUNE (@AdeniranFortune) April 16, 2019

4,200 pere out of over 200m? 😳 e be as e get oh. — Ehinome (@ZaphnatPaanea) April 16, 2019

I love this your handler❤️❤️❤️💯%.

He leveled it down for all and sundry.

“Shine your eye well well o!!!”😃😃😃👍 — Ogbeni😎UcheUsman (@WAZOBUANIGERIA) April 16, 2019