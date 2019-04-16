Twitter Storm As Omotola Blasts Buhari’s Administration Over Performance

April 16, 2019

 

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to Twitter Sunday to express her views on the real state of Nigeria.

Omotola, described Nigeria as “Hellish” under the watch of president Buhari; adding that the continuous assault and killings by uniformed men, with the lack of money in circulation, makes the country unbearable.

In reaction, Bashir Ahmad called out Omotola for describing the country as ‘Hellish’.

He said that the issue of money in circulation is not so, owing to the number of small and medium scale rice milling centres set up in Kano state between 2015 and 2018.

The exchange of tweets went on between the pair who took turns to argue their earlier points.

Ahmad rose to the defence that some of the problems facing Nigeria has been since the 1950s and asked if Nigerians really pay taxes.

The tweets between both notable icons generated engagements and reactions from Nigerians, with several responses pitching a tent in either camp.

The former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili and Senator Shehu Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party and a host of other Nigerians were quick to drum support for actress, Omotola.

Sani said Omotola’s views are a reflection of what millions of ‘poor Nigerians’ go through and throwing mud on the actress will not change the reality.

Ezekwesili also urged Omotola not to worry herself in the debate, due to the level at which governments in the world ignores the cries of its people.

A tweet handle, Olaide Sadiku, expressed certainty that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet would welcome such ‘constructive criticism’ by Omotola because the government is responsible for all.

Abba Bello and some other twitter handle also called on all Nigerians to speak up just like Omotola, so that the government would take necessary actions.

However, some twitter handles did not tow the path of Omotola, instead pledging allegiance to the current administration.

They urged the President to continually fight corruption and close the doors so more alleged corrupt elites will speak up more.



