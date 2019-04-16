Twitter Storm As Omotola Blasts Buhari’s Administration Over Performance

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to Twitter Sunday to express her views on the real state of Nigeria.

Omotola, described Nigeria as “Hellish” under the watch of president Buhari; adding that the continuous assault and killings by uniformed men, with the lack of money in circulation, makes the country unbearable.

The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation,Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) April 14, 2019

In reaction, Bashir Ahmad called out Omotola for describing the country as ‘Hellish’.

He said that the issue of money in circulation is not so, owing to the number of small and medium scale rice milling centres set up in Kano state between 2015 and 2018.

Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions. https://t.co/nWprKIgpLC — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2019

The exchange of tweets went on between the pair who took turns to argue their earlier points.

As long as you’re not insinuating that I am not working CLEAN for my money… I hear you. Its good that there are some progress… Do you truly want to say you dont see all that’s really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once? Without being partisan? — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) April 16, 2019

Ahmad rose to the defence that some of the problems facing Nigeria has been since the 1950s and asked if Nigerians really pay taxes.

There are problems, and some have been with us since 1950s. Yes, I am partisan and I replied you because you mentioned @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo’s govt which I am working in. We as Nigerians, can you honestly say we are all acting like we have problems? Do we really pay taxes? https://t.co/FJasF3pg4i — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 16, 2019

READ ALSO: Consular Officers Do Not Enjoy Refusing Anyone A Visa – US Embassy

The tweets between both notable icons generated engagements and reactions from Nigerians, with several responses pitching a tent in either camp.

The former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili and Senator Shehu Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party and a host of other Nigerians were quick to drum support for actress, Omotola.

Sani said Omotola’s views are a reflection of what millions of ‘poor Nigerians’ go through and throwing mud on the actress will not change the reality.

Omotola’s view reflects the views of millions of poor Nigerians;throwing mud on her cannot not twist the reality. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 16, 2019

Ezekwesili also urged Omotola not to worry herself in the debate, due to the level at which governments in the world ignores the cries of its people.

Don’t worry yourself. We all know foolish hubris when we see it . The world is filled with relics of governments that ignored the outcries of their citizens. Don’t worry yourself. #MessageToOmotola @Realomosexy — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 16, 2019

A tweet handle, Olaide Sadiku, expressed certainty that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet would welcome such ‘constructive criticism’ by Omotola because the government is responsible for all.

I voted for Buhari and can do it again x3. I am certain Buhari and Osinbajo would welcome this criticism. So, whoever does not like Omotola’s tweet can eat shit! We all owe our Gov. constructive criticism! Either eating rice in Kano or getting shot in Lag, Gov. is responsible! — Olaide Sadiku (@Ldsadiq) April 16, 2019

Abba Bello and some other twitter handle also called on all Nigerians to speak up just like Omotola, so that the government would take necessary actions.

Truth be told, we could all be @Realomosexy and speak up against bad governance. It’s the responsibility of all citizens to agitate and demand for socioeconomic growth, stability and improved security. Together, with one voice, we will be heard loud and clear in @AsoRock — Abba Bello (@OfficialAbbaBe1) April 16, 2019

Criticism of Govt is key towards positive growths and direction. I’m sure @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo will surely adhere. You made a whole lot of sense.. — Mbizzle (@olaoluakorede) April 16, 2019

Thanks sister for standing with people.History will have it that you did speak out when it mattered most.MLK said that he was not bothered about the noise of his enemies but the silence of his friends. — Imam Udobon (@ImamUdobon) April 16, 2019

Election is over lets all cry out for good governance 😊 ☺ 🙂

Moreover i voted for @MBuhari in 2015 & 2019 and i believe in his team…..

So am with everyone that is calling for good governance for the good people of Nigerian at large and again anyone who want to shot ppl down. — Johnkay (@Johnkay515) April 16, 2019

However, some twitter handles did not tow the path of Omotola, instead pledging allegiance to the current administration.

They urged the President to continually fight corruption and close the doors so more alleged corrupt elites will speak up more.

May God bless @MBuhari nd guide him in takin this country 2 d #NextLevel nd keeping closing corrupt doors where money hv bn circulating in dis country dat didn’t help us in d past nd invest it on infrastructure dis is d 1st time in our history d corrupt elite are cryin wit d poor https://t.co/XfTyXlj6Sz — f famous (@reddogfame02) April 15, 2019

Taji maza Alhaji…….This is Nigeria……We moved to the serious level, I believe you have capital to invest in real business, don’t waste your time, the era of free money has gone…… https://t.co/r47B69f8GS — auwal adam (@aaabdulhamidesq) April 15, 2019

I agree with you on insecurity,but on the issue of money it is expected.This is the first time Nigeria is using TSA.But i believe things will get better — Dembo Abdurraheem (@DemboAbdurrahe1) April 14, 2019

It’s very unfortunate that nearly four years of Buhari’s government, alot of Nigerians are still finding it difficult to adjust to the present reality. Someone should pls tell @realomosexy that even during Good luck Jonathan’s administration, we didn’t pick money from the streets — Mathias (@Mathias49630366) April 16, 2019

Omotola mama

Tell us if you use to pick money from the streets before now Or are you saying your movies are not selling again? Maybe you should try to make some new movies like Genevieve As if the President and Vice President removed all the money in circulation.🙊 — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) April 15, 2019

If Buhari decides to initiate and execute a project, let’s say build one University in any state, don’t you know that money will be in ‘circulation’ and even the woman that hawks on the street will feel it. Everything is not corruption, stop this love for poverty. — Voice of reason (@LyndaNwaizu) April 15, 2019

I personally don’t see this as omotola ‘speaking up for Nigerians’. Someone with as much social influence as her could have at least organized a much better statement to the government. This is her just getting frustrated and tweeting like the rest of us. — Dawn 🌚 (@Dawnbede) April 16, 2019