WAFU Cup: Super Falcons to play Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso

African champions Nigeria have been drawn against Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in group B of the 2019 WAFU ‘B’ Women’s Tournament taking place in Abidjan in May.

Host nation Cote d’Ivoire, alongside Togo, Senegal and Ghana will battle things out in Group A.

The tournament which will hold from 8 – 18 next month will serve as the last preparatory competition for the Super Falcons before they fly to their final camp in Austria ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Already, the Falcons have participated in tune-up tournaments in China, Cyprus and Spain, and pundits already rate the Class of 2019 as the side that has been afforded the best preparation for the World Cup finals by the nation’s football governing body.

READ ALSO: U17 AFCON: Eaglets Target World Cup Ticket With Victory Against Angola

After the WAFU B tournament, the Falcons will spend two weeks at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria putting finishing touches to their preparations, before arriving in France.

The nine-time African champions are up against Norway at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims on June 8, before facing the Korea Republic at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on June 12 and host nation France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on June 17.

WAFU B WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT 2019

GROUP A: Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Senegal, Ghana

GROUP B: Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, Mali