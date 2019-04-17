2018 Appropriation Act: Reps Condemn Executive Over ‘Constitutional Breach’

The House of Representatives has condemned in the strongest terms, what it describes as breaches to the constitution and the laws of statutory transfers by the executive with regard to the 2018 appropriation act.

In a motion sponsored by Rep Edward Pwajok, the house observed that some agencies such as the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the universal basic education commission, who were on first line charge, have not been fully funded.

The lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure the 2019 appropriation act is fully implemented as regards the statutory transfers for these agencies.

The House has also resolved to transmit the resolution to the Senate for concurrence.