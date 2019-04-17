Ekiti APC Primaries: I have No Axe To Grind – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said he has no axe to grind with one of his predecessors, Mr Segun Oni for challenging his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held last year.

Oni had challenged the eligibility of Fayemi to contest for the governorship election at the Court.

But the Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed that Fayemi was validly nominated by his party for the governorship poll.

Fayemi in a reaction to the judgment said that undue litigations and frivolities should be done within the state and matters of progress should be accorded serious attention.

Both politicians have been involved in a series of litigations around governorship elections in Ekiti state over the past decade.