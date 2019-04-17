Kogi Gov’s Aide Blames PDP For Inability To Pay Workers’ Salaries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Spokesman to Yahaya Bello, Kingsley Fanwo has blamed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the government’s inability to pay workers’ salaries and pension in Kogi State.

He said that the last PDP administration embarked on failed projects through bonds, which indebted the state.

Fanwo who was a guest on a Channels Television programme Politics Today, on Wednesday said the government of Yahaya Bello has only been able to access N20bn bailout funds which have made them unable to pay salaries.

“On the issue of salaries, PDP caused most of the problems we face. They took bonds and they were expending it on white elephant projects. We did not collect N30bn bailout, we took N20bn.

“What we needed to pay salaries and pensions projected N50.8bn which was approved by president Buhari. From the N50.8bn, we have accessed only N20bn, remaining N30.8bn, that is the reason why we are still owing salaries.”