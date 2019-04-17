Former Minister, Jummai Alhassan Set For Knee Replacement Surgery, Calls For Prayers

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2019

 

Senator Jummai Alhassan, a former minister of women affairs who is popularly known as Mama Taraba would be undergoing a knee replacement surgery soon.

The lawmaker urged friends and wellwishers to pray for her even as she gets set for the procedure.

She made the call via her official Twitter page, @SenAishaAlhassn  that her followers keep her in their prayers.

It was not stated where ‘Maman Taraba’ would be undergoing the surgical operation.



