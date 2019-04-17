Former Minister, Jummai Alhassan Set For Knee Replacement Surgery, Calls For Prayers

Senator Jummai Alhassan, a former minister of women affairs who is popularly known as Mama Taraba would be undergoing a knee replacement surgery soon.

The lawmaker urged friends and wellwishers to pray for her even as she gets set for the procedure.

She made the call via her official Twitter page, @SenAishaAlhassn that her followers keep her in their prayers.

Ready for the theatre for a knee replacement surgery, pls pray for me. Allah Ya kaddara saduwanmu, Amin. pic.twitter.com/2j9eWuSOuT — Sen. Jummai Alhassan (@SenAishaAlhassn) April 17, 2019

It was not stated where ‘Maman Taraba’ would be undergoing the surgical operation.