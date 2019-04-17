PDP Reps Member Challenges Kogi Govt To Name Completed Projects

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the House of Representatives, Sunday Karimi, has challenged the Kogi State Government to name projects completed in the state.

Karimi spoke on a Channels Television programme Politics Today, on Wednesday, where he accused the government of looting the state in the last three years.

“What has been happening in Kogi State in the last three years is a situation where somebody came into governance by luck because Kogi people didn’t vote for him in the first place.

“He has taken series of loans from banks, there is no infrastructural development going on anywhere in Kogi state. What they have been doing in the last three years is looting of Kogi resources without anything to show for it. Let them name the projects they have done in the last three years,” he added.

READ ALSO: Kogi Gov’s Aide Blames PDP For Inability To Pay Workers’ Salaries

The lawmaker further criticised the governor for failing to pay workers’ salaries, despite the bailout funds released by the Federal Government.

“By the time he (Bello) came into government, President Buhari gave funds to pay what it’s being owed to workers, he took bailout of N30bn. Today, what has he paid to Kogi workers out of the N30bn?

“Our workers are still being owed salary and as at today, he is still asking for a loan of N30bn from the government. Let him show us what he has used the earlier N30bn for.”