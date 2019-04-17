Police Arraign Dismissed Personnel Over Death Of NSCDC Officer

The Nigeria Police has arraigned two traffic wardens – TW GII Idoko Sunday and TW GII Katdel Dabit for complicity which led to the death of ASC Ogar Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the arraignment is a sequel to the outcome of an investigation into the alleged discreditable conduct reported against them on March 20, 2019.

“The Nigeria Police have today arraigned in Court the two (2) Traffic Wardens – TW GII Idoko Sunday and TW GII Katdel Dabit for complicity in the unfortunate death of the NSCDC Officer.

"The arraignment of the erstwhile Traffic Wardens is a sequel to the outcome of the investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on 20th March 2019."

The police revealed that “The former Traffic Wardens had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the Force – tried in an Orderly Room, and dismissed before the arraignment. Police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest.”

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu had requested that an autopsy be carried out to reveal the cause of death and, “Forensic Analysis by a pathologist as seen in the autopsy report clearly traced the cause of death to injuries inflicted on the deceased during his encounter with the Traffic Wardens.”

“The two erstwhile Traffic Wardens have been remanded in Kuje Prisons pending the next adjournment of the case,” the statement said.