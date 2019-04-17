Several Injured As Tanker Somersaults In Gombe

Several persons have been reportedly injured as a gas-laden tanker was involved in an accident along the Gombe-Biu bypass. The same spot where 16 people were killed as a tanker exploded barely a week ago.

No death has been recorded so far in the recent accident but victims have been rushed to the hospital.

As at the time of the report, no official statement has been issued.

But some people were seen using a pumping machine to extract the gaseous content into drums.

Vehicular movements have been halted in a bid to contain the accident.

Details shortly…