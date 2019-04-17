Several Injured As Tanker Somersaults In Gombe

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2019

 

Several persons have been reportedly injured as a gas-laden tanker was involved in an accident along the Gombe-Biu bypass. The same spot where 16 people were killed as a tanker exploded barely a week ago.

No death has been recorded so far in the recent accident but victims have been rushed to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Gombe Petrol Tanker Explosion Rises To 16

As at the time of the report, no official statement has been issued.

But some people were seen using a pumping machine to extract the gaseous content into drums.

Vehicular movements have been halted in a bid to contain the accident.

Details shortly…



