Tottenham Edge Man City In Thrilling Clash To Reach Champions League Semis

Manchester City’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies ended in dramatic fashion as Tottenham progressed to the Champions League semi-finals on away goals as a pulsating 4-3 win for City on Wednesday was not enough to overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit.

After four goals were shared in the opening 11 minutes, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero put City on course for the last four, but Fernando Llorente’s decisive goal 17 minutes from time was allowed to stand despite a VAR check for handball by the Spaniard.

In a further twist, Sterling then had what would have been an injury-time winner ruled out by VAR for an offside.