Troops Apprehend Five Kidnappers In Ondo

Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have apprehended five kidnappers known to have been terrorizing locals in Owo Local Government Area.

The troops made the arrest on Tuesday at about 1:00am following a raid on the kidnappers’ hideout at Jugbere village, near Owo.

Channels Television gathered that the troops carried out the operation based on a tip-off, that suspected kidnappers had abducted nine farmers in a farm belonging to one Mr. Godwin Ugu.

During the raid operation, troops were able to rescue five of the hostages, it was gathered that four others had managed to escape from the kidnapper’s den.

The rescued hostages and some of the suspects who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing treatment at the 32 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre.

Items recovered from the kidnappers include:

a. 1 Dane gun b. 1 Axe c. 2 Cutlasses d. 8 Live cartridges e. 1 Handset and f. 3 Ring charms.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, Captain Victor Olukoya, the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate security agency at the conclusion of a preliminary investigation.

“The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Logun Abubakar has ordered for the intense patrol to be carried out in both Ekiti and Ondo states to rid the states of hoodlums.

“The Commander thanks members of the public, and further appeals to the law-abiding citizens to please avail the Army, police and other security agencies with useful and timely information that will lead the arrest of other perpetrators of evil in the state,” Captain Olukoya’s statement read in parts.